Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 4 hours ago

Fernando Mendoza called out the White House visit question—here’s exactly how he dodged it

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

For Fernando Mendoza, the sweat of hard work matters more than the shine of a championship — it’s what earns a leader respect inside the locker room.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft recently surprised many by turning down a chance to visit the White House with the Indiana Hoosiers. As a rookie, Mendoza felt skipping practice for a celebration wasn’t “a good look.” Although Raiders OTAs (Organized Team Activities) officially begin May 18 and the White House visit is scheduled for May 11, Mendoza’s ‘football-first’ attitude shows he came to Vegas not to sell jerseys, but to win.

“I’m on the bottom of the totem pole here. I’ve got to prove myself. I can’t miss practice,” Mendoza said. “I don’t have the calendar, but as a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look.”

“Although I’ve come off as very humble, and pretty fuzzy and warm, at the end of my Indiana career when you have that equity, you’re able to be like No. 4 [Brett Favre] and No. 12 [Aaron Rodgers],” he told the Raiders broadcast this week.

Mendoza knows that with a veteran like Kirk Cousins present, he’ll have to fight for every rep.

“He has no fears about working and staying late and being the best he can be,” said his mother, Elsa Mendoza. “He’s just confident that he knows he can outwork anybody.”

Also: Fernando Mendoza talks about journey to the Raiders

The Raiders have made only two playoff appearances in the past 23 years, which is why on his very first day after the draft, Mendoza met legends like Marcus Allen and Tim Brown before immediately shifting back into football mode. Reports also note that by the second day of rookie minicamp, Mendoza was already bonding with teammates.

Mendoza’s mindset recalls 1984, when Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird declined President Ronald Reagan’s White House invitation. Bird famously said, “[The President] knows where to find me,” meaning his real work was on the basketball court, not at a ceremony.

More Las Vegas Raiders Storylines:

TST Images: Raiders Rookie Mini Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center

TST Images: Raiders introduce Fernando Mendoza at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Who do the Raiders select on Day Three of the Draft?

What the Raiders did on Day Two, what is still left to do on Day Three

Raiders' challenge? Make Fernando Mendoza successful

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Knicks covered -7.5, O 212.5
PHI

PHI

98

NYK

NYK

137

Final
T-Wolves covered +12.5, U 217.5
MIN

MIN

104

SAS

SAS

102

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 week ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 week ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 weeks ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA · 15 hours ago
Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
NBA · 15 hours ago
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA Playoff Series Prediction
NBA · 16 hours ago
Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA Playoff Series Prediction
NBA Playoff Prediction: Who Will Win the Western Conference?
NBA · 18 hours ago
NBA Playoff Prediction: Who Will Win the Western Conference?
NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers vs. Knicks Betting Insights
NBA · 18 hours ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers vs. Knicks Betting Insights