Fernando Mendoza called out the White House visit question—here’s exactly how he dodged it

For Fernando Mendoza, the sweat of hard work matters more than the shine of a championship — it’s what earns a leader respect inside the locker room.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft recently surprised many by turning down a chance to visit the White House with the Indiana Hoosiers. As a rookie, Mendoza felt skipping practice for a celebration wasn’t “a good look.” Although Raiders OTAs (Organized Team Activities) officially begin May 18 and the White House visit is scheduled for May 11, Mendoza’s ‘football-first’ attitude shows he came to Vegas not to sell jerseys, but to win.

“I’m on the bottom of the totem pole here. I’ve got to prove myself. I can’t miss practice,” Mendoza said. “I don’t have the calendar, but as a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look.”

#Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza says if Indiana’s White House visit on May 11 coincides with a day of practice, he won’t be able to go: “I’m at the bottom of the totem pole here. I gotta prove myself. I can’t miss practice. … As a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look.” pic.twitter.com/flg4VGLiXX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 3, 2026

“Although I’ve come off as very humble, and pretty fuzzy and warm, at the end of my Indiana career when you have that equity, you’re able to be like No. 4 [Brett Favre] and No. 12 [Aaron Rodgers],” he told the Raiders broadcast this week.

Mendoza knows that with a veteran like Kirk Cousins present, he’ll have to fight for every rep.

“He has no fears about working and staying late and being the best he can be,” said his mother, Elsa Mendoza. “He’s just confident that he knows he can outwork anybody.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza is there to learn, but he also showed he knows a thing or two. pic.twitter.com/MWGVgxAUUG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2026

Also: Fernando Mendoza talks about journey to the Raiders

The Raiders have made only two playoff appearances in the past 23 years, which is why on his very first day after the draft, Mendoza met legends like Marcus Allen and Tim Brown before immediately shifting back into football mode. Reports also note that by the second day of rookie minicamp, Mendoza was already bonding with teammates.

Mendoza’s mindset recalls 1984, when Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird declined President Ronald Reagan’s White House invitation. Bird famously said, “[The President] knows where to find me,” meaning his real work was on the basketball court, not at a ceremony.

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