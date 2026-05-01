5 Reasons Diego Pavia Will Outplay Every Day 3 QB Picked in the 2026 NFL Draft

Why Diego Pavia is the Ultimate 2026 UDFA Steal
The 2026 NFL Draft saw 10 quarterbacks hear their names called, but one of the most dangerous signal-callers in the class didn't get a phone call until the seventh round was over. While teams spent Day 3 gambling on prototypical traits and project backups, the Baltimore Ravens sat back and secured a Heisman Finalist for free.
Diego Pavia is a verified winner who spent 2025 dismantling elite defenses, while the guys drafted on Saturday were busy fighting for consistency. We are breaking down the five reasons why Pavia will outclass every quarterback drafted from the fourth round on.