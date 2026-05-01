5 Reasons Diego Pavia Will Outplay Every Day 3 QB Picked in the 2026 NFL Draft

You Tell Us! Where Will Diego Pavia Rank Among the 2026 QB Class?

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and while 10 QBs were selected, the Baltimore Ravens may have secured a steal with Diego Pavia. While the league ignored the Heisman finalist on Draft Day, history suggests the gamers usually find a way.

Join the Debate:

The Pavia Prophecy: Is Diego Pavia officially the most dangerous UDFA in this class, or will his 5-foot-10 frame be his undoing?

Day 3 Regret: Which team will regret passing on Pavia the most: the Steelers , the Commanders , or the Chiefs ?

Pavia Poll: Where will Pavia rank among the 2026 NFL QB class in three years, five years, or even 10?

Drop your take in the comments and let us know which quarterback is going to be the top dog.