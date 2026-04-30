5 Undrafted Gems Eyeing NFL 53-Man Roster

Hall of Famer John Randle, Undrafted 1990

In 1990, Emmitt Smith was selected with the 17th overall pick in the NFL Draft out of Florida. Meanwhile, another player, far less heralded never heard his name called. John Randle wasn’t among the 322 selections that year.

Randle, who came out of tiny Texas A&I via Trinity College, started at the very bottom of the NFL ladder. Along the way, something changed. While Smith entered the league as a household name, Randle built his reputation from scratch, eventually becoming one of the most dominant players in football.

On August 7, 2010, both Smith and Randle were enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One was a first-round pick. The other was undrafted. That’s why I never dismiss any player going through the draft process.

You can debate the players I’ve chosen here and like NFL teams, I’ll miss on some. There are always hidden gems who grind their way up the depth chart, earn a second contract, and maybe, just maybe, follow a path like Randle’s to Canton.

For most, the journey to making a living in the NFL is anything but linear.

It might start with rookie camp in Denver, followed by a release and a quick signing in New Orleans. Then comes another cut at the end of training camp, a practice squad stint in New England, and another move maybe to Cincinnati. The cycle continues until, eventually, an opportunity appears. Sometimes that shot doesn’t come until year two.

Take Joique Bell, for example. The former Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II Heisman) winner out of Wayne State went undrafted in 2010. That spring, he signed with Buffalo and bounced across five different rosters between 2010 and 2011. The Bills, Eagles, Colts, back to the Eagles, then the Saints, and finally the Lions. Bell eventually found stability in Detroit, where he spent four seasons (2011–2015) carving out a role in the run game. He later signed with Chicago in 2016 and even returned to Detroit before retiring.

That’s one heck of a journey to fulfill the dream of playing in the NFL.Here’s a look at five other undrafted players who have a real shot to make an NFL roster.