5 Undrafted Gems Eyeing NFL 53-Man Roster

Luke Wysong | WR | Vikings
Every draft cycle, there are a handful of guys you come across where you walk away thinking, “this guy’s got something.” Luke Wysong fits that mold
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Turn on the tape and you see it. Add in the 4.3 speed and the way he carries himself, and it’s not hard to understand why the Minnesota Vikings brought him in once the draft wrapped.
“I think the thing that stands out in my game is the overall energy that I play with,” Wysong said on the NFL Draft Blast Podcast. “I play with a certain type of energy that is contagious to other guys.”
That energy shows up in how he plays. Fast, active, and used in a variety of ways.
His college career didn’t follow a straight line, but there’s production when you piece it together. At New Mexico, he led the Lobos in receptions as both a freshman and sophomore, immediately carving out a role as a go-to option. Injuries slowed him in 2023, but when he returned in 2024, he delivered his most complete season—69 catches for 840 yards, including a 156-yard performance against Utah State along with 10 receptions.
Before that, he made his mark early:
2021 (Freshman): 24 receptions, 224 yards, plus impact as both a punt and kickoff returner including a 63-yard punt return touchdown
2022 (Sophomore): 34 receptions, second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns
2023: Limited to four games due to injury
After transferring to Arizona, Wysong found ways to contribute in a different role jet sweeps, motion looks, and touches designed to get the ball in his hands quickly. That versatility matters. It shows he’s not just a straight-line speed guy he’s someone you can move around and use creatively.
That’s where the intrigue lies.
Wysong isn’t walking in as a finished product, but he brings traits you can work with speed that stresses defenses, quickness in space, and an edge to how he competes. Those are the types of players who can stick if they prove reliable.
For him, it starts the same place it does for most undrafted receivers' special teams, details, and consistency. But if that energy he talks about translates the way it has before, he’s got a shot to make people notice sooner than later.