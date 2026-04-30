Ranking the Best Available 23 NFL Free Agents After the Draft

10. Trevon Diggs (CB)

Trevon Diggs Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Age: 28

28 Experience: 5 Years

Trevon Diggs has played just 21 games over the past three seasons due to a torn ACL, lingering groin and knee issues, and a concussion. His turbulent 2025 campaign ended with a December release from the Cowboys after a dispute with coaches, followed by a brief 34-snap stint with the Packers before being cut again before the new league year. Despite failing to record an interception last year, the 27-year-old's elite ball-hawking pedigree makes him an intriguing candidate for a short-term, "prove-it" deal.