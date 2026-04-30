Ranking the Best Available 23 NFL Free Agents After the Draft

5. Stefon Diggs (WR)
Stefon Diggs Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Age: 32
- Experience: 11 Years
On the field, Stefon Diggs remained productive in 2025, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards with New England. Off the field, however, pending felony strangulation and assault charges stemming from a December altercation with his personal chef have overshadowed his football value. The Patriots released Diggs ahead of a $6 million guarantee, and teams are unlikely to pursue him until the legal situation is resolved.