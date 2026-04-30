2026 NFL Draft: 10 Power 4 College Football Programs Shut Out of the Draft in Pittsburgh

Have Your Say! Which Snub Shocked You the Most?

The 2026 NFL Draft proved that Power 4 status and massive national hype are no shield against a total draft shutout. From Wisconsin’s 48-year streak ending in a 4-8 whimper to Virginia winning 11 games without a single card being turned in, the talent gap in college football is becoming vast.

Perhaps the loudest silence came from Boulder, where Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes followed up a disappointing 3-9 season with zero players selected, a jarring reality check for a program that once claimed it was the new epicenter of the sport.

Now it’s your turn to sound off. Is the "Prime Effect" in Colorado officially fading after this draft snub, or is this just a one-year talent reset before a portal-fueled comeback?

And which of these ten programs is in the most danger of a permanent slide?

Which undrafted player should have been taken in Pittsburgh?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!