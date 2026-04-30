ESPN Ranks the Top 20 Best Available NFL Free Agents After the Draft

Overall ESPN Free Agent Rank: 90
Jonnu Smith provides a solid, all-around tight end option who can contribute as both a receiver and blocker. With 38 receptions, 222 yards, and 2 TDs, he fits best in schemes that utilize tight ends creatively.
Jonnu Smith Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Position: TE
- Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Age: 30
- Experience: 9 Years
- Previous AAV: $12,010,000
Market Value (Spotrac): $14,605,508
2025 Season NFL Stats
- 38 Receptions
- 222 Receiving Yards
- 2 Touchdowns