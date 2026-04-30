ESPN Ranks the Top 20 Best Available NFL Free Agents After the Draft

2) OT Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Overall ESPN Free Agent Rank: 32

Taylor Decker remains one of the more dependable veteran left tackles on the market, offering stability and experience in pass protection. Even at this stage, logging 14 starts and 893 snaps shows he can still anchor the blindside for teams needing immediate help.

Taylor Decker Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Position: LT

LT Previous Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Age: 32

32 Experience: 10 Years

10 Years Previous AAV: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 Market Value (Spotrac): $21,300,000

2025 Season NFL Stats