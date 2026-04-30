From Heisman Finalist to Undrafted: 5 Reasons Diego Pavia Fell Out of the 2026 NFL Draft

Was Diego Done Dirty? Have Your Say on the Pavia Plummet!

Did Pavia Deserve a Late-Round Flyer?

The fall of Diego Pavia is a stark reminder that the Heisman Trophy is a college accolade, not an NFL scout’s checklist. Despite the SEC heroics and the New York City invite, the combination of size, perceived maturity, and unorthodox mechanics proved too much for the league to overlook during the 257 picks in Pittsburgh. However, the story isn't over just yet; Pavia has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, joining a franchise known for prioritizing mobile, high-IQ quarterbacks.

Now we want to hear from you.

Did NFL front offices overreact to the "F%k Indiana" sign, or was the decision to go agent-less the real deal-breaker in the draft room?

Is Baltimore the absolute perfect landing spot for his unique style, and can he beat the odds as a UDFA just like he did at the JUCO level and Vanderbilt?

Sound off with your predictions in the comments below!