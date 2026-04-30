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NFL · 3 hours ago

From Heisman Finalist to Undrafted: 5 Reasons Diego Pavia Fell Out of the 2026 NFL Draft

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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Apr 30 7:00 PM
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