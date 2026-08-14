FOX Sports Ranks All 32 NFL Teams Going Into the 2026 Season

FOX Sports 2026 NFL Power Rankings

FOX Sports 2026 Preseason NFL Power Rankings

The NFL offseason heat is peaking, summer vacations are officially wrapped up, and all 32 teams are stepping onto the practice field for training camp. Everyone enters August with sky-high playoff dreams, but as the pads pop and positional battles ignite, the gap between legitimate Lombardi Trophy contenders and top-draft-pick candidates becomes painfully clear.

FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano rolled out his updated 2026 Preseason NFL Power Rankings, using DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds to set the baseline for all 32 franchises. From defending champion Seattle adjusting to a new backfield and the Rams earning "Dream Team" status at No. 1, to wild quarterback situations in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Las Vegas, here is where every team stands before Week 1.

Step into the war room and check out our full breakdown of FOX Sports' official power rankings!