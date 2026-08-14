ESPN Ranks the 10 Most Likely Super Bowl LXI Matchups Right Now

1) Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

ESPN Chance of Matchup: 4.8%

Los Angeles Rams Team Profile

2025 Record: 12-5

12-5 Division Finish: 2nd in NFC West

2nd in NFC West Head Coach: Sean McVay

Sean McVay Offensive Coordinator: Nate Scheelhaase

Nate Scheelhaase Defensive Coordinator: Chris Shula

Buffalo Bills Team Profile

2025 Record: 12-5

12-5 Division Finish: 2nd in AFC East

2nd in AFC East Head Coach: Joe Brady

Joe Brady Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael

Pete Carmichael Defensive Coordinator: Jim Leonhard

This matchup would bring two of the NFL’s most complete rosters head-to-head on the biggest stage. The Rams’ defense, now boosted by the addition of Myles Garrett, would be tasked with slowing down Josh Allen and a Bills offense that can score in bunches. On the other side, Matthew Stafford would be trading blows in a game that could easily turn into a shootout. It’s the kind of Super Bowl pairing that would live up to the hype from the opening kickoff.