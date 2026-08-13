Slaughter, Taylor shine on retooled Chargers' o-line

HOUSTON — When the Los Angeles Chargers were eliminated by the New England Patriots during the 2025 Playoffs, all eyes immediately turned to the offensive line.

In that 19-3 defeat, the Patriots handled the Chargers in the trenches. The AFC champions recorded six sacks, six additional tackles for loss, and registered 11 hits on a consistently-hurried Justin Herbert. The Chargers were severely shorthanded in that high-stakes game without injured starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

While Slater and Alt are back for 2026, that postseason result only proved how pertinent it is to develop depth up front in order to survive January football.

The Chargers repeatedly addressed this glaring need in the offseason. They signed established free agent linemen Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange and spent four of their eight draft picks bolstering the unit — Jake Slaughter in the second round, Travis Burke in the fourth round, and Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey in the sixth round.

Slater, Alt, Biadasz, and Strange were among the starters sidelined for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. That decision allowed the Chargers to evaluate the rest of the line depth, as they prepare to determine their fifth starter.

The starting lineup, from left to right, was Travis Burke, Branson Taylor, Jake Slaughter, Kayode Awosika, and Logan Taylor. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made several tweaks throughout the night, testing a variety of configurations. Key substitutions included Jacob Spomer, who spent the majority of time at center, and Trevor Penning, who manned the right guard position for the middle portion of the contest.

“I thought the offensive line play was really good,” Harbaugh said. “We had a lot of time to throw. If I had to pick a couple guys, I’d go Jake Slaughter — played both center and guard and played really well. Travis Burke was moving people, had a heck of a game. Kayode (Awosika), good. (Branson) Taylor played well. Jacob Spomer, good game.”

Slaughter was one player especially tasked with demonstrating versatility. The second round pick from Florida started at center but eventually eventually moved to left guard, and he excelled in both roles against the Texans’ defense.

“His demeanor, his physicality, and knowing what to do,” Harbaugh said of how Slaughter impressed him. “Knowing what to do puts you in control as a player. He plays center, then guard, and he’s handled it with aplomb. That’s a hard thing to do for a first-year player.”

Another lineman thrust into several positions was Branson Taylor, a 2024 sixth-round selection from Pittsburgh. Taylor took snaps at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle, notably providing a key block for running back Amar Johnson’s second quarter touchdown.

“Those guys hold themselves to a high standard,” defensive tackle TeRah Edwards said of Slaughter and Taylor. “They want to win. It’s not only been competitive, but it’s been good for me to go up against these guys. Jake, he came in and he’s been nothing but good. And Branson, he’s been balling. We both came in with the same class, so to see him take those jumps, I’m excited for him.”

Despite retooling the lineup on a possession by possession basis, the Chargers consistently provided strong pass protection in the 20-point victory. The Texans only logged two sacks and one quarterback hit, and one of those sacks was not due to a lack of time.

“They all played good, across everybody in the offensive line,” Harbaugh said. “For the most part of watching the game, you saw the protection. It was good protection. We had a sack or two. One we were out of the pocket. The other we held the ball too long. I think it bodes well for us.”

The fifth starter — most likely the left guard position — is yet to be determined, but Jake Slaughter and Branson Taylor entered their names into the hat after promising Thursday night performances. But even beyond that starting spot, being more than five deep on the o-line is essential. That may have been the difference between a Wild Card Weekend elimination and a memorable playoff run in 2025.

“I believed in our offensive line last year,” Edwards said. “But I feel like everybody’s bought in. They bought in last year, and they’re still bought in this year.”