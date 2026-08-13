ESPN Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Survey Rankings Going Into the 2026 Season

We’ve officially audited ESPN's 2026 Quarterback Big Board, but now it's your turn to play evaluator!

The Crown: Do you agree with Josh Allen taking the No. 1 spot over Patrick Mahomes, or is Mahomes still the unquestioned king until someone takes his ring?

The MVP Bounce: Is Matthew Stafford at No. 3 too high, or did his 46-touchdown season earn him every bit of this ranking?

The Final Spot: Did Caleb Williams deserve the No. 10 spot over Jordan Love, Jayden Daniels, or Sam Darnold?