Rams get valuable test against Cowboys in joint practice

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have spent the past few weeks of training camp testing themselves against a familiar opponent — themselves.

That changed Tuesday when the Dallas Cowboys arrived at the Rams’ practice facility in Woodland Hills for a joint practice that gave Sean McVay and his team an opportunity to see how their schemes, fundamentals and personnel held up against someone wearing a different uniform.

For McVay, the value of the afternoon wasn't necessarily found in who won or lost individual periods. It was in what the Rams could learn from them.

“There was a lot of good work that we got today against an excellent opponent,” McVay said. “I thought the team periods were competitive and most importantly, we can learn. I like the way that really both groups competed.”

Unlike a regular-season meeting, the Rams didn't build a game plan specifically designed to attack Dallas. The teams exchanged personnel groupings and predetermined down-and-distance situations, allowing McVay to evaluate whether his players could execute their normal rules and techniques against unfamiliar looks.

“I'm looking for the fundamentals,” McVay said. “I'm looking for some of the style of play within the framework of the rules of engagement that we established. I felt like a lot of that stuff seemed like it was there and that was a positive for us.”

Matthew Stafford saw similar value in the work.

The veteran quarterback said practicing against the Rams' defense every day can eventually become a chess match in which both sides are familiar with what the other is trying to accomplish. Facing Dallas forced the offense to process different personnel and looks without preparing specifically for them.

“We don't game plan for any of this,” Stafford said. “We just go out there and play our rules, see how they hold up. There are going to be things to learn, things to correct, but it's a good chance to go compete to see what else is out there.”

McVay came away pleased with Stafford's performance against a Dallas defense that presented the Rams with a talented front and a new scheme under defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

“I thought he was great,” McVay said of Stafford. “There was one where [he was] just a little bit late over the middle, but I thought he kept the ball in play. I thought he saw coverage really well.”

Stafford was encouraged by the offense's performance as well, particularly up front. He praised the Rams' offensive line for holding up against a stout Dallas defensive front and said Los Angeles was able to create explosive plays in the passing game.

“I thought we did some good things,” Stafford said. “There are going to be things to clean up, but that's every practice. I thought our guys up front played really well, the run game. … We did some nice things in the pass game too, made some explosive plays.”

“For the most part I was happy with our operation, the way we competed.”

The Rams' offense did have one potentially concerning development when Puka Nacua left practice early. McVay said after practice that Nacua was unable to finish the session but did not yet know exactly what happened.

Stafford didn't see the play that forced Nacua out but indicated there wasn't an immediate sense of alarm.

“Nobody ran up to me in a panic, so I don’t think it was anything too major,” Stafford said.With Nacua sidelined, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield received additional opportunities. McVay praised both receivers for stepping in and also singled out tight end Terrance Ferguson, Davante Adams and running back Kyren Williams for making plays during the practice.

The Rams were also without one of their biggest defensive weapons as Myles Garrett sat out because of lingering swelling in his knee. McVay said Garrett told him he was feeling “about 85%,” but the Rams decided to be cautious rather than risk aggravating the issue.

“There’s nothing to be concerned about,” McVay said. “It was just us erring on the side of caution. There wasn't any setbacks, anything like that.”

McVay said the Rams are still learning how best to manage Garrett physically with the larger objective of having him at full strength when Los Angeles opens the regular season in Australia.

Garrett still made his presence felt from the sideline, where McVay enjoyed watching him interact with teammates and opponents throughout the afternoon.

“He's such a good teammate,” McVay said. “I just love his overall vibe out on the grass.”

In Garrett's absence, McVay said outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart appeared to make their presence felt against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. The Rams' secondary also received an important test against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, two receivers McVay described as among the NFL's premier players.

“Those guys are at the top of their game,” McVay said. “I think it's great work for us.”For Stafford, Tuesday also represented something he couldn't fully enjoy a year ago.

After dealing with uncertainty over his health during training camp last season, Stafford said there is a different feeling this summer as he is able to participate and prepare normally with his teammates.

“Last year was tough just emotionally,” Stafford said. “I wanted to be out there and not knowing if I was going to be able to play Week 1, Week 2 or Week 3. I didn't know any of it, so not having to go through that this time of year is nice.”

There was no scoreboard Tuesday and no game plan designed specifically for Dallas. For McVay, that was part of the point. The Cowboys gave the Rams something they haven't been able to provide themselves after weeks of training camp: unfamiliar problems against quality competition.

Now comes the part McVay values most — going back to the film and figuring out what Tuesday's work taught them.

“These are opportunities for us to grow even though we don't game plan it,” McVay said. “We're just testing our rules. There was a lot of good stuff really from both sides and I look forward to looking at the film and diving into how we can learn from it.”