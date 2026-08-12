Bleacher Report 2027 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: 32 First Round Picks

Arch Manning NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 219 lbs
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 22
- Position: Quarterback
- School: Texas
- Conference: SEC
- Class: Junior
- Hometown: New Orleans, LA
- Jersey Number: 16
The Jets have spent years searching for stability under center, and Arch Manning gives them a chance to finally reset the position with a player who carries both talent and expectations. His first full season as a starter showed meaningful progress, and another step forward could cement him as one of the top quarterbacks in the class. If New York is picking first overall, the franchise will be looking for a face of the rebuild, and Manning checks every box.
"By cleaning up his footwork and mechanics, his status will legitimately reflect his standing as a top quarterback prospect." — Brent Sobleski
Arch Manning Mock Drafts
- ESPN: No. 1 to Arizona Cardinals
- CBS Sports: No. 1 to Miami Dolphins
- The Sporting News: No. 2 to Cleveland Browns
- Bleacher Report 1.0: No. 1 to Arizona Cardinals
- The Athletic: No. 1 to Arizona Cardinals
- USA TODAY: No. 1 to New York Jets
Arch Manning 2025 Stats
- Completions: 248
- Passing Yards: 3,163
- Yards Per Pass: 7.8
- Passing Touchdowns: 26
- Interceptions: 7
- Sacks: 23