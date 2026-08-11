Rashawn Slater Not Concerned About Knee; Tuli Tuipulotu Focused on Football Amid Contract Talks

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — The two Chargers players receiving the most headlines outside of Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater has missed the last four days of practice, while edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu didn’t practice at the start of training camp but has fully participated over the last week.

Starting with Slater, he suffered a torn patellar tendon on Aug. 7 during training camp in 2025, which caused him to miss the entire season.

He has been working his way back and participated in every practice until the pads came on in San Diego a week ago. Slater had a "minor flare-up" in his surgically repaired knee when he left practice early in San Diego last week.

While Chargers fans have been freaking out on social media, Slater called it, “Nothing that's concerning.”

Not practicing after missing an entire season has been tough on the franchise left tackle.

Rashawn Slater #70 of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to the media during training camp at The Bolt on August 11, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Rashawn Slater #70 of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to the media during training camp at The Bolt on August 11, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

"It's definitely a struggle sometimes," Slater said Tuesday. "Just want to be out there for the team. I hate missing out, but one of the really good things about our (medical) staff is they're so thoughtful and they understand in some ways they need to protect players from themselves a little bit. So, it's difficult, but at the same time, when you compare it to what's to come, it's not so difficult of a decision.”

The Chargers and Slater are being smart about his return and not rushing him back onto the field.

"This is my first time playing football in a year, so there's going to be things that are different,” Slater said. “We have to be mindful about them. But again, nothing that's concerning, just got to keep going, keep being thoughtful. Getting ready for what matters."

It was a rough 2025 for both Slater and the Chargers because not having him meant Joe Alt had to switch to left tackle. Alt was only able to play in six games due to an ankle injury.

The offensive line without both players was a disaster, so it was a miracle the Chargers were able to win 11 games without Slater.

"We're not putting you in Bubble Wrap, but we also need to respect the fact this is a significant thing to come back from," Slater said.

For Slater, the goal is to be back for Week 1 when the Chargers start the season at SoFi Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

He said he is feeling much better following the surgery and rehab, which is a positive sign with the season about a month away.

"It does feel different, it feels better, honestly," Slater said. "I can get in my stance with no pain … it feels really good, really positive when I'm moving. It's strong, it's stable. Obviously, when you do a procedure, there's some things that changed slightly. There's more tissue in the knee. The repair is really strong, so because of that there's extra tissue and stuff. Does that change the mechanics? Not that I notice. Just taking it day by day. It's going well."

As for Tuipulotu, he was “working through” something and “ramping up,” according to Harbaugh when he was asked about him last week.

Tuipulotu opted not to say whether he was dealing with an injury, saying, “I’ll leave that to the coaches to speak on that. We were handling it internally, that’s what everybody was saying.”

Now, he is in line for a contract extension and was asked if he wants one before the season starts.

Joe Alt #76 and Tuli Tuipulou #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers speak to each other during training camp at The Bolt on August 11, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Joe Alt #76 and Tuli Tuipulou #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers speak to each other during training camp at The Bolt on August 11, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

"I'll let my agents and the guys upstairs handle that," he said. "Let the business handle business. I'm a football player. That's all I do. That's all I know."

Tuipulotu admitted he was miserable watching his teammates go through practice while he worked off to the side.

“I want to be there for my teammates too,” he said. “I felt like I let them down. So I'm glad being back. You know, ramp up did me pretty good.”

Lastly, he was asked if he will play regardless of what happens with the contract extension.

“For sure,” he said.

When asked if he was nervous about risking injury by playing instead of securing his new contract, he had a good answer.

“Football is just a risky sport… I just play,” Tuipulotu said while knocking on the wooden podium. “I’m not going to jinx myself, I ain't get hurt yet. So I'll just keep playing, do me.”

Practice notes