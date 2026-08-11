Aaron Donald’s final word might take longer than expected

Will Aaron Donald start playing again after retirement and join the Los Angeles Rams team? It was also asked whether he will play in the first match in Australia alongside the new teammate, Myles Garrett. Donald’s comeback is not confirmed yet, but his workout with the Rams team has fueled this discussion even more.

He is still thinking it over. His decision will come soon, but maybe not as quickly as was previously expected.

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signs autographs during training camp at Loyola Marymount University, Saturday August 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. Jordan Teller – The Sporting Tribune Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signs autographs during training camp at Loyola Marymount University, Saturday August 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif.

NFL on NBC analyst Mike Florio mentioned that the decision on Donald’s return could come by the end of this week.

"Donald's target, we're told, has shifted from early this week to the end of this week,” Florio wrote. “Given the ramifications of a decision to return, Donald could take a little more time before making the decision to take the pigskin plunge. The Rams have plenty of time to get Donald ready to go."

The Rams trying to bring him back gradually after his retirement, rather than throwing him into a full workload right away.

According to Florio, the team would like Donald to play a shorter time at the start, like 30 to 40 snaps per game.

"The question for Aaron Donald is, can he get back to being the Aaron Donald that he was? And if he decides to do it, we could have an announcement within the next few days,” Florio said. “I'm told if he comes back, he could get between 30 to 40 snaps in that debut."

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers former defensive end Aaron Donald reacts as his jersey is retired in a ceremony during half-time of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers former defensive end Aaron Donald reacts as his jersey is retired in a ceremony during half-time of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula believes that if Donald and Myles Garrett come together, they will make the team's defense very strong, because both are very impressive players.

"Obviously, I'd be really excited about that,” Shula said. “You're getting one of the best players of all time. I've had a great history with him. I was here in '17, coaching other positions with him. I know what a great guy he is, what a hard worker he is, and what he would mean to this defense."

Last season, Garrett surprised Los Angeles by recording 23 sacks. He told reporters that he just wants to be fully ready by the preseason opener.

"I feel good,” Garrett said. “I'm allowed to get sore. I'm a little old. I don't think it's happened every training camp, but every now and then I get a bump or bruise. They're just trying to make sure I get back to 100 percent."

On the flip side, the Rams team is confused about Puka Nacua's contract, because Nacua keeps getting injured. He has hired a new agent, and he wants a big contract, which could make things harder for the Rams.

"I did change agencies I think it was something for me, looking at the offseason and where I feel like I've been at in this past year,” Nacua said. “Trying to reset and be able to refocus and reprioritize some of the things that I feel like are best for me. I'm grateful to feel like I have a team supporting me in all facets."

Now we're waiting for an official announcement from the Los Angeles Rams on their plans for 2026.