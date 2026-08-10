How positive failure has forged a breakout camp for Rams' Cam Lampkin

WOODLAND HILLS—The eyes in the sky don't lie. A litany of cameras hang overhead like a panopticon of eyesight, as the sun bakes falling sweat into the turf into something honest, something unyielding.

There are no shadows to hide in here. No excuses. Everything is seen.

At the western edge of the field, Justin Dedich and AJ Arcuri drag a weighted sled through the dust. Nyzier Fourqurean bounds with sprinter's form, 25 yards of penance. To the southwest, Giff Smith snaps a football attached to a broomstick and his defensive line erupts — Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske setting the intention, Payton Zdroik and Jaxson Moi finishing it. The clang of blocking dummies springs and the blast of air horns fill the air.

Dylan McMahon and Beaux Limmer work on double teams and getting to the second level. Wyatt Bowles and Steve Avila take their turns perfecting their crafts. Every position group around the practice field—no time wasted. No casual observers. Every coach. Every player. Every support staff. Dialed in. Fit. Ready.

But the loudest sound is silence. The silence of a young cornerback who has already been told twice that he was not good enough.

Cam Lampkin heard the words. He did not heed them.

Positive failure is not a contradiction for the Rams; it is a curriculum.

You win some, you lose some. Regardless of the outcome, you compete, you learn, you grow. Lampkin wrote the syllabus.

Undrafted out of Washington State by way of Utah State, by way of Terrell and Mesquite, Texas. Cut by the Rams. Signed the next day.

Cut again. Signed again.

"Just by waiting my turn, being patient, being behind the guys who actually [were] doing it at a high level," Lampkin said. "These guys help me every day. That made me a better football player for sure."

He lists them like a roll call of survival: Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Darius Williams, Josh Wallace, Jaylen "Tank" McCollough. They gave him game; he took it.

"I took the game from them, and I'm just applying it now," Lampkin said. "But now I got the keys to my own car."

And he is driving it like he stole it.

Through the first weeks of camp, Lampkin has collected four interceptions — a statistic that does not capture the audacity of a third-year undrafted free agent outplaying the marquee names brought in to bolster the room. Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson arrived with pedigree.

Lampkin arrived with patience.

"I put the stress on myself knowing that this could be my last year," Lampkin said. "I thought every day was going to be my last day. So every day I came here, I just put my best foot forward."

That foot is small — at 5-foot-11, Lampkin admits he is on the smaller end of the spectrum—but it is swift, it is sure, it is planted in technique refined against the best receivers in the sport. Going against Davante Adams and Puka Nacua daily is not a drill; it is a doctorate.

Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches last season. Nacua had 1,486 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Both are All-Pro caliber. Lampkin lines up across from them every single day.

"These guys are great ball players, great men on and off the field," Lampkin said. "They just help me hone in on my technique. Going against a great like Davante, going against a young talent like Puka — it's something you don't get everywhere. So when you do get the opportunity, you just got to cash in."

Cash in.

That is what he did last summer in Oxnard, during the joint practices with these same Dallas Cowboys. A pass breakup. A moment of clarity.

"Everything just felt calm for me," Lampkin recalled. "I wasn't too excited I made the play. I wasn't too down that I didn't make the play. I was like, all right, it's cool. I kind of found that groove."

The groove became the foundation. The foundation became confidence. The confidence has become camp dominance.

There's a calm before the firestorm.

That's what it feels like.

The Rams' final practice before the Dallas Cowboys will arrive for joint sessions carried a different energy.

Not frantic. Not desperate.

Focused. Intentional.

The kind of focus that comes from knowing something big is coming; something large looms.

A veteran rest day for many of the players. No Trent McDuffie. No Byron Young. No Tyler Higbee. No Davante Adams. No Matthew Stafford. No Myles Garrett. Perhaps they're preparing for a welcome. Perhaps they're grinding in private.

Les Snead walked from his office and stood near the sideline in his turquoise Hoka shoes, black Nike shorts and black Rams T-shirt with long white sleeves poking underneath it. He stood with his arms folded, chewing gum, observing. Then Matthew Stafford emerged. He stood behind him and observed.

Snead compared camp to spring training in baseball, discussing the length and its importance. He loves it. He loves this game. He enjoys solving the Rubik's cube of amassing personalities and talent in pursuit of another ring.

He gets to watch the fruition of his planning, scouting and collaboration all manifest.

Dialed in. All in.

As usual, Sean McVay oversaw everything––the practice. The players. The huddle.

He observed. He listened. He gathered input.

Then he ran off the field with the 1s to the sideline and gave each man a handshake, a slap on the pads.

He gave them confidence. He gave them assurance. He gave them belief.

In McVay's world, a dropped pass is not a disaster; it is data. A stopped run is not defeat; it is diagnosis. This is the chemistry of positive failure.

Lampkin lives it.

For him, the game has slowed down.

I asked which moment when everything clicked for him; when the speed of the NFL became manageable.

"Coming from a school that I came from, we didn't run NFL-style defenses," Lampkin said. "It was a lot of moving parts to it. Then my sophomore year of the season, which is last year, it kind of came as a like, okay, I kind of get it now. I heard it a couple times. So now I can know I can just calm down, be cool, take the right steps, take the right read, and I know it will be good for me. That's when it started slowing down."

He models his game after McDuffie's lateral quickness, after Jalen Ramsey's psychological warfare, after Darius Williams' pre-snap clairvoyance.

"When I'm out there, I just kind of think back to like, okay, I remember when I heard this on this type of formation, I heard this on this type of down," Lampkin said. "I try to recall as much information as I can before the route or before the play starts, so I know I can be ready."

Ready. That is the word.

Ready for the joint practices. Ready for the Cowboys. Ready for a season that could transform a practice-squad survivor into a household name.

"I think my play style is very gritty," Lampkin said. "I may be small. I'm on the smaller end of it, but I don't back down from nothing. Me being a smaller guy, a lot of people gonna come at me just because of the size, but I actually do want that. So that's kind of me though. I've always been like that ever since I was in high school. I've always been the smallest guy on the team. I never been the biggest one. So I knew when people came at me, I knew I had to be right."

Growing up in Terrell, Texas shaped everything.

"Being in Texas. I grew up in Terrell, Texas, finished school in Mesquite," Lampkin said. "In Terrell, it was kind of like being a small asset. I was always a smaller guy. I really just started really growing, getting bigger as my sophomore year in college for real. But as a young bull, I would always smile. We'll play football outside. I'll play with all the older cats. They'll attack me hard and stuff. My brother would get all mad. I just tell him no, like, don't get mad at them. Like this is on me. I want to do this. I'm telling y'all that I want to be out here. So I just kind of grew up with that. I knew they gonna be bigger than me. I've been playing with people older than me all my life. So I was like, well, I'm one of them now."

His brother, Daiquain Jackson, played football at the University of Tulsa. The bloodline is real. The mentality is realer.

Lampkin, lovingly referred to as "C Lamp, "Clamp," or "The Clamp God," is ready.

I asked him what he wants Rams fans to know about him before the season ends.

"Just know I'm a hard worker, man," Lampkin said. "I look out for my guys. I'mma play hard. I always give my best in everything that I do. Even if I don't come out victorious or if I do come out victorious, you gonna know that I gave my best in everything that I did."

And away from the game?

"Cam away from the game, man. Cam really a cool guy away from the game, man. I'm not really a big talker outside the field. When I get on the field, obviously I'm a different person. Outside of the field, just being with the guys, I'm really just a calm dude, chill dude. I make people laugh. I'm a big joker, too. Like I get around some of my friends, I be joking and stuff. But most times not really. Just a quiet dude. Chill dude most of the time."

His one word to describe this season?

"Excited. Excited as hell," Lampkin said. "Just because we got a group of guys that's here for the right reasons. The stuff that we talk about in the meetings and stuff that we talk about when we with each other, you can tell it's all—everyone on one mission, everybody on one course. So we feel as if you know we all together, we know we all band together. Can't nobody stop us. So I'm excited. I'm excited as hell for it."

The Cowboys are next––again.

The joint practices with Dallas are the next test. The next step. The next opportunity.

For Lampkin. For the Rams.

Lampkin's football journey has been defined by positive failure. Cut twice. Signed twice. Overlooked. Undersized. Underestimated.

And yet here he stands.

Having arguably the best camp of any defensive back on the roster. Four interceptions. Five pass breakups. The game slowing down. The confidence building. The keys to his own car are in his hands as he heads to the destiny of his choosing.

"I put the stress on myself knowing that this could be my last year," Lampkin said. "I could have more years either way it go. I thought every day was going to be my last day. So every day I came here, I just put my best foot forward."

That's positive failure. That's the willingness to lose, to learn, to grow. That's the mentality that separates the good from the great.

He did not wait for his turn; his turn waited for him. Lampkin did not find the game; the game found him. In losing his roster spot, he found his purpose. When he was told he was too small, he discovered he was just the right size.

They call him C Lamp. Clamp. The Clamp God.

If you know, you know.

"I may be small," Lampkin said. "But I don't back down from nothing. A lot of people gonna come at me just because of the size, but I actually do want that."

He wants it. The Rams need it. And as the team prepares to face the Cowboys, they carry with them a defense that has learned to turn failure into fuel, cuts into comebacks, silence into swagger.

The calm before the firestorm is over. The Cowboys are coming. And the Clamp God is ready.

Soon, everybody will know.