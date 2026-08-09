Chargers Training Camp: Njoku praises Herbert, O'Leary discusses defense, Eboigbe eyes bigger role

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the stretch of training camp where the calendar starts to matter.

Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans is only days away, and Sunday’s practice carried the feel of a team beginning to sharpen its focus. The pads are popping, competition is intensifying and coaches are getting a clearer picture of which players are ready to carry their work from camp into live preseason action.

There was plenty to watch on both sides of the ball Sunday, but the defense offered perhaps the most intriguing storyline.

A number of Chargers veterans and depth players did not practice, including safety Derwin James, left tackle Rashawn Slater, cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Rodney Shelley, defensive back Noah Avinger, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and offensive lineman Laekin Vakalahi.

Defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe was on the field but left individual work with a trainer. He later met with the media after practice, providing an encouraging reminder of just how important his development has become to this defense.

Eboigbe is entering his third NFL season after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. His rookie season was limited to 26 defensive snaps, but that changed dramatically in 2025.

He emerged as one of the Chargers’ more disruptive interior defenders, finishing with six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games. With veteran defensive linemen Da’Shawn Hand and Otito Ogbonnia departing in free agency, the opportunity in front of Eboigbe is even larger.

And he sounds ready for it.

“I would say so,” Eboigbe said when asked whether his confidence has grown heading into Year 3. “It’s like anything, the more and more you get familiar with something, like the system or what coaches want, the more confidence in how you play.”

That familiarity is particularly meaningful because Eboigbe is now being coached by Mike Elston, who once tried to recruit him to Notre Dame.

“Just full circle to be brought into that system and see what makes Coach Elston such a good coach,” Eboigbe said.

The Chargers need Eboigbe to continue taking that next step. Sunday was another reminder that his trajectory could be one of the more consequential storylines on the defensive side of the ball.

O’Leary is back and ready to take command

There is also a new voice guiding that defense. After Jesse Minter left to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers turned to a familiar face in Chris O’Leary.

O’Leary was with the Chargers in 2024 before spending the 2025 season as Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator. Now he is back in Los Angeles, this time running the defense.

One of the first questions surrounding O’Leary has been how he plans to operate on game day.

The answer is simple: He wants to be where his players are.

O’Leary said Sunday that he will call defensive plays from the sideline Thursday against Houston.

“You can lead the guys. Nothing gets lost in translation. I communicate my message. If things are going bad, I can get in the huddle and look them in their eyes.”

That approach fits with the mentality O’Leary wants from his defense. He isn't just looking for execution; he wants communication and urgency, particularly when the field gets compressed.

Asked about the mentality he wants to see in the red zone, O’Leary didn't mince words.

“It's kind of like you do or you don’t. You either get a stop or a touchdown,” O’Leary said on redzone action. “You’ve really got to execute things, speed up and you have to talk a little bit more down there.”

That communication component will be critical as the Chargers transition from camp competition to preseason football. Red-zone snaps are limited, space is tight and mistakes become magnified.

O’Leary is also getting a closer look at some of the young pass rushers who could play meaningful roles this season.

On rookie edge rusher NaDame Tucker, O’Leary said he has “done a really good job,” while pointing out one area for improvement: Tucker needs to use his hands more.

Kyle Kennard, meanwhile, is “consistently getting better,” according to O’Leary, who added that the edge rusher’s effort has improved.

And then there is Tuli Tuipulotu.

After working his way back into full participation, Tuipulotu appears to be hitting his stride.

“He’s really rolling now,” O’Leary said. “I like how he looks.”

That is significant for a Chargers defense that needs its pass rush to create problems without having to manufacture pressure on every down.

Njoku gives Herbert another weapon

The Chargers’ newest offensive weapon was offering his own assessment of the team’s quarterback.

David Njoku arrived in Los Angeles this offseason after spending the first nine seasons of his career with Cleveland, signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

The Chargers didn't bring him in simply to add another body to the tight end room. They brought him in because of what he can provide as a physical blocker, explosive pass catcher and red-zone threat.

And after working with Justin Herbert, Njoku isn't shy about what he sees.

“He’s a sharpshooter. Amazing, you know what I mean? He’s a great quarterback. Very accurate. He’s mobile.”

For a tight end who has spent nearly a decade in the NFL, Njoku's arrival gives Herbert another experienced target who can win in different areas of the field.

The Chargers already have several tight ends competing for roles, but Njoku sees the room as complementary rather than competitive.

“They’re all great dudes, even Scott Matlock,” Njoku said. “I think we complement each other and push each other to strive for greatness.”

That last part could prove important.

Training camp isn't simply about determining starters. It's about building a group capable of surviving the long NFL season. Players have to challenge each other every day without losing sight of the larger objective.

Njoku appears to understand that dynamic.

And as the Chargers approach their first preseason game, his presence gives Herbert another piece to work with as the offense continues to take shape.