NBC Sports 2027 NFL First Round Mock Draft 2.0: Picks 1-32

Future Blue-Chips: NBC Sports 2027 First-Round NFL Mock Draft
While the 2026 draft class earned a reputation for being somewhat light on top-end depth, the 2027 NFL Draft class is loaded with star power. From franchise-altering quarterbacks like Arch Manning to generational perimeter weapons like Jeremiah Smith, next spring's prospect pool is brimming with game-changers. The defensive side of the board is equally stacked; edge disruptors Dylan Stewart and Colin Simmons, along with lockdown cornerback Leonard Moore, bring elite traits that would have placed them right at the very top of the previous draft cycle.
Eric Froton of NBC Sports used the PFSN mock draft simulator to establish their initial draft order and mapped out how all 32 picks could land on Day 1. Keep in mind that a couple of blockbuster trades have altered the board: the Green Bay Packers shipped their first-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in the Micah Parsons deal, while the Indianapolis Colts sent their first-round capital to the New York Jets to acquire Sauce Gardner in 2025.
Here is how NBC Sports sees the opening round of the 2027 NFL Draft unfolding with their mock.