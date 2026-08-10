ESPN Ranks the Greatest College Football Supervillains of All Time: Top 10 Disruptors

We’ve officially audited ESPN's top 10 college football supervillains of all time, but now it's your turn to jump into the debate!

The Crown: Is Steve Spurrier the undisputed king of trash talk, or does Lane Kiffin hold the modern title?

The Media Fatigue: Did Tim Tebow deserve villain status simply because the media covered his every move?

The Anti-Hero: Who was more entertaining to watch disrupt the sport—Brian Bosworth in the 1980s or Johnny Manziel in 2012?