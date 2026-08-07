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NCAAF · 1 day ago

Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks Right Now

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
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Aug 8 3:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

-1.5

-136

O 7.5

NYY

NYY

+1.5

+126

U 7.5

Aug 8 4:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATH

ATH

+1.5

+235

O 9

BOS

BOS

-1.5

-260

U 9

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