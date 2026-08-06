5 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (#1, 38 1st Place Votes)

The Ohio State Buckeyes might end up being the best team in the land and winning Ryan Day's second National Championship. It's not ridiculous to describe the Buckeyes as having the most talented group of skill players in the country, with superstar Jeremiah Smith Jr. at wide receiver and five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. headlining the wide receiver room. Add sophomore Bo Jackson at running back and quarterback Julian Sayin with a year of experience under his belt, and you have the makings of a truly dynamic attack.

That written, where are the voters getting the supreme level of confidence in the defense? The Buckeyes lost several first-round picks from the defense, and they did not replace those superstars with commensurate talent. Ohio State's defense is not going to be bad, but it's fair to say that it is not an elite unit on paper. Given the unknowns on one side of the ball and the fact that OSU lost to Indiana and Miami to close last season, they should not be considered the runaway number one team right now.

2026 National Championship Odds: +600