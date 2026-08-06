5 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Coaches Poll

5. Clemson Tigers (#23)
I understand giving Dabo Swinney the benefit of the doubt and expecting a rebound from a disastrous 7-5 season. However, the Tigers lost their starting quarterback, starting running back, best offensive lineman, and several drafted defensive stars from that 7-5 team and are now being ranked in the top 25? That does not add up.
I think there is something to be said for a Clemson team that can realistically rally around an “us against the world” mentality, something Dabo Swinney has been very effective with during his career. Still, there are holes at nearly every level of this roster, and they should not be ahead of teams like Houston, Louisville or even Illinois.
2026 National Championship Odds: +11000