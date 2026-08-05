Trojan Camp: Jayden Maiava discusses young playmakers, limiting turnovers, and more

LOS ANGELES — With the first full week of practice unfolding for the USC Trojans, every rep has become increasingly valuable as Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff continue evaluating position battles, building chemistry and preparing for the Aug. 29 season opener against San Jose State at the Coliseum.

Wednesday's practice opened with the same energy that has defined USC's first week of fall camp, as more than 100 players completed warmups before breaking into individual drills with enthusiasm and eagerness.

Second-year offensive coordinator Luke Huard, who guided the Trojan offense to led the Big Ten in passing (296.0 yards per game), worked with the quarterbacks on throws down the field. USC's signal caller Jayden Maiava displayed touch and precision on tosses near the sideline, hitting running back King Miller in stride on a go route towards the end zone. Head coach Lincoln Riley has preached to his veteran leader the importance of connecting with the young offensive core and building trust within the huddle.

"The entire group is doing such a phenomenal job adjusting to the playbook," Maiava said. "I think it's a really good group of guys and we're ready to go."

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One receiver in particular that earned praise from the 23-year-old quarterback was 17-year-old freshman Ethan "Boobie" Feaster. The wideout reclassified and elected to forgo his senior year of high school to join USC, making him the youngest Trojan on the 2026 squad. Maiava described Feaster as a "great competitor" and complimented his post-workout recovery.

"I like what I'm seeing from him," Maiava said.

Despite leading the nation in QBR and accounting for 27 touchdowns (24 passing, three rushing) last season, the Palolo, Hawaii, native is focused on cutting down turnovers and giving USC the best chance to win. Maiava outlined the three keys he believes will help him accomplish that goal.

"Film, practice, reps," Maiava said.

While the fourth-year QB looks to build off a successful season in 2025 and help lead USC to the College Football Playoff, being a positive influence off the field remains a goal for quarterback. After the 2025-26 school year concluded, Maiava returned to his home state of Hawaii, where he hosted a youth football camp that gave local kids the opportunity to learn from the first starting quarterback from the Aloha State in USC history.

"I was just doing what I can to share some knowledge of the game," Maiava said. "Just be that support system for them."

With USC officially unveiling its $200 million, state-of-the-art, three-story facility on Wednesday, it kicks off a new era for the football program. The Bloom Football Performance Center, which featuring two full-length practice fields, player recovery spaces and advanced training areas, has earned the respect of USC's quarterback.

"I love it, the team loves it, we're excited," Maiava said. "It's a great building."

His teammate echoed that sentiment.

"It's amazing," defensive lineman Jide Abasiri said. "Especially the locker room."

The 6-foot-5 junior, who recorded 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2025 detailed how the advanced facility will could give the Trojans a competitive advantage on the gridiron.

"The recovery room can help us elevate to where we need to be," Abasiri said. "It will definitely help us get back on the field faster and stronger."