USA TODAY’s 6 Winners and Losers from the College Football Coaches Poll

Poll Position: Winners and Losers from the 2026 Preseason Coaches Poll
The official countdown to the 2026 college football season is officially underway. The freshly minted US LBM Coaches Poll just dropped, offering our first real look at how coaches, scouts, and evaluators view the national landscape before a single ball is kicked. Between heavyweights stacking the top tier, wild portal reloads earning instant respect, and defending champions getting disrespected, the initial ballot sheets generated plenty of fireworks.
We audited the entire top 25 ballot and broke down Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY's six biggest winners and losers from the debut rankings.
Check out who gained momentum and who took a hit in the initial poll.