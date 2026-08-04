Competition, Confidence Fuel USC's Early Fall Camp

LOS ANGELES — Competition is emerging as a common theme as USC gets into the full swing of Fall Camp, with the Trojans emphasizing intensity and effort with the regular season opener less than four weeks away.

Following Monday's Media Day, USC returned to Howard Jones Field on Tuesday morning for its second practice in pads since reporting on Saturday. Position groups split into individual drills after warmups, with first-year special teams and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler leading players onto the field. Ekeler, who returned to USC for his first season since 2013, praised the roster during Monday's Media Day, calling the team "ubertalented."

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Early days of training camp give returning players an opportunity to retain their role while newcomers get a chance to showcase their skillset and potentially earn a starting spot. It gives the coaching staff time to experiment with different personnel groupings and discover what individuals work best in certain situations. This provides the players with a golden opportunity to impress.

"You could sit there and make the argument for five to 10 different lineups and what that could look like," Riley said. "We have experienced players as well as young guys that are pushing."

Some of the attention this fall will focus on a defense that surrendered more than 350 yards per game and 23 points per game last season. Tasked with leading that turnaround is new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, whose coaching résumé includes 21 seasons as TCU's head coach from 2001-21.

Head coach Lincoln Riley detailed what Patterson brings to a defense looking to take the next step.

"That fire still burns very hot," Riley said. "He's very motivated."

The defensive backs spent much of Tuesday working on technique under coach Trovon Reed, while two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Ryan continued working with the defense in his second season on USC's staff.

With more than 105 players participating in camp, individual standouts can be difficult to identify. Cornerback Jontez Williams made sure he was one of them.

After missing spring practice while recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2025, the Iowa State transfer received full clearance for Fall Camp and appears poised to become a key piece of Patterson's defense. Williams, who recorded five interceptions and 67 total tackles during three seasons with the Cyclones, approached every drill with purpose Tuesday, displaying confidence throughout the morning.

A major strength of the roster emerges out of the backfield, where senior Waymond Jordan and sophomore King Miller give USC one of its strongest position groups entering the season.

Jordan earned a spot on the 2026 Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday after rushing for 576 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the Trojans. Miller also had a solid season in 2025, surpassing 100 total yards five times last season, including a 158-yard rushing performance in USC's 31-13 victory over Michigan.

Riley believes the tandem has the potential to be among the best running back duos he has coached.

"It has a chance to be [the best]," Riley said. "I feel like we have two starters there."

Competition remains one of the biggest priorities during the opening week of camp, as coaches continue evaluating players physically and mentally while building toward the regular season.

"Competition makes you better," Riley said. "Iron sharpens iron at this level."

With 25 days remaining before USC opens its season against San Jose State, every practice carries added importance as the Trojans continue preparing for their game action.

"The season is close, we got to be ready to roll," Riley said.