ESPN Ranks Top 5 Teams With Best Chance to Win the College Football Championship

Title Belt Territory: ESPN's FPI Names the 5 Teams Most Likely to Win the National Championship
The summer heat is officially sizzling, fall camp is right around the corner, and the 2026 college football kickoff is close enough to taste. While coaches are dialing in depth charts, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) supercomputer has been crunching thousands of simulated season scenarios to project the ultimate prize: raising the College Football Playoff national championship trophy.
The FPI doesn't care about preseason hype, brand bias, or voter sentiment—it relies strictly on efficiency metrics, talent ratings, and schedule difficulty. When calculating the exact probability of navigating the expanded 12-team playoff bracket and winning it all, five heavyweights stood tall above the rest of the country.
Here are the five programs ESPN’s FPI gives the absolute best chance to win the 2026 national title.