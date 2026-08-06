ESPN Ranks Top 5 Teams With Best Chance to Win the College Football Championship

We’ve officially audited ESPN's FPI national title frontrunners, but college football is all about the debate!

The Big Ten vs. SEC: Do you agree with Ohio State (17.0%) having a higher title chance than Texas (12.8%) and Georgia (9.6%)?

The Notre Dame Factor: Is Notre Dame's 74.1% playoff entry probability legit, or will their independent path catch up to them in the bracket?

The Dark Horse: Which team outside the top five, like Indiana, Alabama, or Miami, is most likely to crash the national championship game?