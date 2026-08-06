ESPN Ranks SEC Football Teams by Win-Loss Record From 1-16

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

ESPN Projected Win-Loss Record: 8.6-3.6

Alabama Team Profile

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (3rd Season)

Kalen DeBoer (3rd Season) Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb

Ryan Grubb Defensive Coordinator: Kane Wommack

Kane Wommack 2025 Record: 11-4 (7-1)

11-4 (7-1) 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

If we're being honest with each other, the Alabama Crimson Tide have lost a step under Kalen DeBoer. Granted, Bama went 11-4 last season en route to an SEC title, but the Crimson Tide still fizzled out in the playoffs. Alabama is never rebuilding from the ground up. Still, there are too many holes to fill to think the Crimson Tide can compete against the SEC frontrunners.

Alabama Crimson Tide Futures Odds