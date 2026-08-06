FanDuel’s Top 5 Ranked Heisman Trophy Favorites Feature NFL Royalty and College Powerhouses

Darian Mensah, QB, Miami
- School: Miami
- Position: Quarterback
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 205
Strength of Schedule
Miami's ACC slate features major measuring-stick games against Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh, giving Mensah several national showcase opportunities while the Hurricanes chase a playoff berth.
Why He Wins
The blueprint is obvious.
Cam Ward proved Miami quarterbacks can become Heisman finalists by producing explosive offense and winning big games. Mensah already has the arm talent and experience to duplicate that path. If Miami reaches the ACC Championship Game while he throws for another 4,000-plus yards with 35 to 40 touchdowns, he'll have one of the strongest statistical résumés in the country. National attention will follow a playoff-caliber Hurricanes team, and marquee wins over Clemson or Florida State could become defining Heisman moments.
Why He Doesn't Win
Miami's offense is loaded with playmakers, which could work against Mensah by spreading the spotlight across the roster.
The ACC also doesn't carry the same week-to-week national perception as the SEC, meaning he'll likely need elite numbers to separate himself from quarterbacks like C.J. Carr, Arch Manning and Julian Sayin. One or two costly losses could quickly derail both Miami's playoff hopes and his Heisman campaign.
Expectations are sky high, and while Mensah has the tools, the margin for error is slim when competing against several other quarterbacks expected to post monster seasons.
2025 Stats
- Passing Yards: 4,006
- Touchdowns: 34
- Interceptions: 6
- Passer Rating: 103.5