FanDuel’s Top 5 Ranked Heisman Trophy Favorites Feature NFL Royalty and College Powerhouses

5-Tie) Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss +1300

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 205

Strength of Schedule

The SEC provides no weeks off. Games against conference heavyweights give Chambliss multiple opportunities to create defining Heisman moments while leading a projected playoff contender.

Why He Wins

Quarterback production has dominated recent Heisman voting, and Chambliss offers something many of the other contenders don't elite dual-threat value.

Another season approaching 4,000 passing yards while adding 500-plus rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns would give him one of the most complete statistical profiles in college football.

Ole Miss is expected to contend for an SEC title and playoff berth, so every signature win would boost his candidacy. If he continues protecting the football while producing explosive plays with both his arm and legs, he'll be difficult for voters to ignore.

Why He Doesn't Win

Playing in the SEC means every week is another battle against NFL-caliber defenses, leaving almost no margin for error. Chambliss also shares the spotlight with one of the conference's deepest rosters, meaning individual statistics could be spread throughout the offense.

Quarterbacks like C.J. Carr, Arch Manning and Julian Sayin may produce bigger passing numbers in more quarterback-friendly systems. If Ole Miss drops a couple of key conference games or his touchdown totals don't climb into the mid-30s, voters could favor quarterbacks with flashier statistical seasons despite Chambliss playing outstanding football.

2025 Stats