CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: All 32 First Round Picks!

Next-Gen Megastars: CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft Breakdown
Draft season never truly sleeps. While front offices across the NFL are busy dialing in their 2026 rosters, draft analysts are already looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft class, a group that promises to be an absolute, blue-chip powerhouse capable of rivaling legendary classes like 2011 and 2021.
CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner rolled out an early 2027 mock draft, using reverse Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to determine the order. Between mega-trades giving the New York Jets three first-round selections (including picks from the Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner deals) and the Dallas Cowboys holding the Green Bay Packers' pick from the Micah Parsons blockbuster, the draft board is primed for major intrigue.
Most importantly, three quarterbacks hear their names called in the top five, including one rapid riser making a surprise appearance near the top of the board.
Step into the war room and check out our breakdown of CBS Sports' 2027 NFL Mock Draft!