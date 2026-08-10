CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: All 32 First Round Picks!

We’ve officially broken down Mike Renner’s 2027 CBS Sports Mock Draft, but now it's your turn to step up to the big board!

The QB Debate: Is Arch Manning guaranteed to go No. 1 overall, or could Dante Moore or even Drake Lindsey challenge him for the top spot?

The WR Jackpot: Who projects as a bigger NFL star, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith at No. 2 or Texas standout Cam Coleman at No. 6?

The Draft Trade Winners: Did the Jets win big by securing three first-round picks in a loaded 2027 class?