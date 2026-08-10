Fox Sports’ 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

32) Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Damon Wilson II, Miami

Damon Wilson II NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 250 lbs

250 lbs Position: Defensive End

Defensive End School: Miami

Damon Wilson II has quietly put together the kind of production that should keep him firmly on NFL radars entering the season. The burst and flexibility off the edge give Seattle another high-upside defensive piece in this projection.

“Wilson is both well-traveled and legitimately talented, boasting terrific burst and bend off the edge.” — Rob Rang

Damon Wilson II 2025 Stats