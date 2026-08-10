USA TODAY’s 2027 NFL First Round Mock Draft 4.0: Picks 1-32

Princewill Umanmielen NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 245 lbs
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 21
- Position: Defensive End
- School: LSU
The Seahawks could afford to swing for upside late in the first round, and Princewill Umanmielen offers plenty of it. If his development continues throughout the season, Seattle could land a pass rusher with the physical tools to outperform his draft slot.
"This is a pick based purely on potential, but Umanmielen looks like he has the physical tools to develop into a first-round pick." — Curt Popejoy
Princewill Umanmielen 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 45
- Passes Defended: 1
- Sacks: 9
- Forced Fumbles: 0
- Interceptions: 1