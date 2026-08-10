Maxx Crosby trade offer makes sense right now

Can the Las Vegas Raiders get as big a package for their star player, Maxx Crosby, as the Browns got for Myles Garrett? By package, we mean star players or draft picks. If Crosby's trade value goes up, will many teams end up competing to get him? Because the five-time Pro Bowler will be 29 before the start of his team's season.

The Raiders’ team is rebuilding again. That’s why, during the offseason, the team felt that maybe they should trade Crosby to get other good young players or draft picks, so they can build a strong team for the future.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) jogs to the warm up lines during the Raiders Training Camp, Wednesday July 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev. DJ Cabanlong – The Sporting Tribune Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) jogs to the warm up lines during the Raiders Training Camp, Wednesday July 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks teams should make their best offer for Crosby right now. He’s probably saying this so they can build the team around Fernando Mendoza, who might soon be their team’s new starting quarterback.

"While Las Vegas is unquestionably a better team with Crosby on the roster, gauging his trade value would be logical,” Knox wrote. “The Raiders are rebuilding, and Crosby will turn 29 before the start of the season. He could be past his prime by the time Las Vegas is ready to contend, and trading him now could help jump-start the rebuild around Fernando Mendoza."

ESPN expert Bill Barnwell believes that if the new NFL season starts off well, Crosby's trade value could go up. The price of this experienced player could once again match the two first-round picks a team gets in the draft.

"The fact that Vegas didn't quickly find a new home for Crosby suggests that it wasn't able to land another deal with two first-round picks from another team,” Barnwell wrote. “Crosby would still net a first-rounder, and if he's healthy and productive to begin the season, I wouldn't be surprised if the veteran's value creeped back up toward those two first-round picks."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive-end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the Raiders Mock Game, Saturday August 2, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev. DJ Cabanlong – The Sporting Tribune Las Vegas Raiders defensive-end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the Raiders Mock Game, Saturday August 2, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Crosby had agreed to be traded to the Ravens. But, when the medical check-up happened on March 10, some health concerns about Crosby came up, and the trade got canceled. So, he was sent back home.

“But this doesn't mean Crosby will stay in Las Vegas throughout his contract which expires in 2029 or even through the 2026 season," Knox explained in June.

Crosby's contract is pretty expensive, which will affect the team's budget by about $35.8 million in 2026. During the offseason, the Raiders signed a bunch of new players, which boosted the team's talent but also put pressure on the budget.

"The new five-year deal replaces the two years remaining on his prior contract, which would have paid out $42.84 million, non-guaranteed,” NBC Sports Mike Florio explained last year. “He'll now make $64.064 million, fully guaranteed, through 2026. It's a $21.224 million raise. The three-year extension has a base value of $106.5 million. The full guarantee at signing is $62.5 million."

Some people in the media think Maxx Crosby should be traded. Meanwhile, the five-time Pro Bowler is teaching some nuances about leadership to rookie star Mendoza.

"In this league, you need a great quarterback to win and compete,” Crosby said. “And Fernando is going to be that guy at some point, and I want to see him succeed. I want this organization to succeed. I'm a Raider to the core, and I want to win more than anything. So, it's going to take all of us, not just myself. It's everyone."