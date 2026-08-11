The Athletic’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Picks 1-32

We’ve officially laid down Dane Brugler's initial 32-player blueprint for the 2027 class, but now it's your turn to play general manager and judge the board!

The QB Debate: Is Arch Manning a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Cardinals, or would you take Oregon's Dante Moore or Notre Dame's CJ Carr ahead of the Texas star?

The Skill Weapon Steal: Which wideout in the top 10, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith at No. 2 or Texas' Cam Coleman at No. 6, will have the bigger rookie impact in the NFL?

The First-Round Bargain: Which player late in the first round, like Missouri's physical runner Ahmad Hardy (#29) or Clemson's edge disruptor Will Heldt (#30), is going to prove to be the ultimate steal of the draft?