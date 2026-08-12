Bleacher Report Predicts the College Football AP Top 25 Poll Ahead of Next Week’s Release

We’ve officially audited Bleacher Report's predicted 2026 AP Top 25, but college football is all about the debate!

Top of the Board: Do you agree with Ohio State and Oregon sweeping the top two spots over SEC powers Texas and Georgia?

The Indiana Respect: Is No. 6 the right spot for defending champion Indiana, or are the media voters still underestimating them?

The Dark Horse: Which team in the 15-25 range, like BYU, SMU, or Houston, is most likely to crash the 12-team playoff bracket?