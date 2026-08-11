ESPN Predicts Big Ten Win-Loss Records Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska Cornhuskers Team Profile
- Head Coach: Matt Rhule (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Dana Holgorsen
- Defensive Coordinator: Rob Aurich
- 2025 Record: 7-6 (4-5)
- 2025 Finish: 10th in the Big Ten
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
FPI Prediction: 6.7-5.3
Last season was supposed to be the 'Rule of Rhule' Year 3, but the Huskers failed to break through. Now, they break in a new quarterback and have an unfriendly back half of the schedule.
Starting on October 10, Nebraska has games with Indiana, at Oregon, Washington, at Illinois, at Rutgers, Ohio State, and at Iowa. If the wins do not come early, it could be a long season.