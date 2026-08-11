ESPN Predicts Big Ten Win-Loss Records Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

18. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers Team Profile

Head Coach: Barry Odom (2nd Season)

Barry Odom (2nd Season) Offensive Coordinator: Josh Henson

Josh Henson Defensive Coordinator: Kevin Kane

Kevin Kane 2025 Record: 2-10 (0-9)

2-10 (0-9) 2025 Finish: 18th in the Big Ten

18th in the Big Ten Stadium: Ross–Ade Stadium

FPI Prediction: 4.3-7.7

Purdue is 0-18 in conference play over the last two seasons and this year's schedule has some winnable conference games, but hitting four wins may be a stretch.

Purdue did themselves no favors by scheduling Wake Forest and Notre Dame. They also have to play at Penn State, Iowa, and Indiana.