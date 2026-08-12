Joel Klatt Reveals Top 25 College Football Preseason Rankings Ahead of 2026 Season

We’ve officially audited Joel Klatt’s 2026 preseason top 25 rankings, but now it's your turn to step up to the whiteboard!

The No. 1 Debate: Do you agree with Oregon taking the top spot over Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Miami?

The Indiana Respect: Is No. 5 too low for defending champion Indiana, or will Josh Hoover lead them right back to the title game?

The Lane Train in Baton Rouge: Will Lane Kiffin lead LSU (No. 8) to an immediate 12-team playoff berth in Year 1?