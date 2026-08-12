Joel Klatt Reveals Top 25 College Football Preseason Rankings Ahead of 2026 Season

Joel Klatt Reveals His Preseason Top 25 for the 2026 Season
The countdown to kickoff is officially in the home stretch, and FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt just dropped his definitive 2026 Preseason Top 25 rankings. Between high-profile coaching moves, unprecedented transfer portal activity, and an expanded 12-team playoff landscape, the gap between traditional powerhouses and rising contenders has never been more fascinating.
While Oregon and Notre Dame fight for the top overall spot on Klatt’s big board, wild dark-horse candidates in the Big 12, ACC, and SEC are lurking in the shadows.
Check out Joel Klatt’s complete 2026 preseason top 25 rankings, complete with custom analysis and hand-picked quotes from the man himself!