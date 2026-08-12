USA TODAY’s 6 Winners and Losers from the College Football Coaches Poll

We’ve officially audited USA TODAY's six biggest winners and losers from the 2026 preseason Coaches Poll, but college football is all about the debate!

The Indiana Snub: Did voters disrespect the defending national champion Hoosiers by ranking them at No. 6 behind Ohio State and Oregon?

The Kiffin Hype: Is No. 13 too high for LSU in Lane Kiffin's first year, or will Sam Leavitt lead them straight to the 12-team playoff?

The Conference War: Is the Big Ten's total dominance (8 ranked teams) proof that the national title runs through the Midwest again?