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NCAAF · 3 hours ago

ESPN Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 11 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
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CLE

+1.5

+110

O 8

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DET

-1.5

-120

U 8

Aug 11 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
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PIT

-1.5

-112

O 7

undefined logo

MIA

+1.5

+104

U 7

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