Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Players Ahead of the 2026 Season

10. Julian Sayin - QB

School: Ohio State Buckeyes

Class: Junior

2025 Stats: 77.0% Completion Percentage, 3,610 Passing Yards, 32 Touchdowns

Julian Sayin didn't take his foot off the pedal once last season. Armored by a full season of virtually unblemished football, we predict the Buckeyes' quarterback will ratchet his production even higher this season.

Sayin was one of the top-ranked pivots in the country last season. His 88.4 QBR was the third-best mark, which his validated by the 10th-most passing yards, fourth-most touchdown passes, and top-ranked completion percentage.

Continuity will be a strength for Sayin. If his offensive line holds up, we could see him slingshot to the top of the Heisman Trophy board before long.