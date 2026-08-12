Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Players Ahead of the 2026 Season

3. CJ Carr - QB
School: Ohio State Buckeyes
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
2025 Stats: 66.6% Completion Percentage, 2,741 Passing Yards, 24 Touchdowns
After redshirting in 2024, CJ Carr burst onto the scene as Notre Dame's starting quarterback last season. He had standout metrics across the board, and we should see increases to all of his totals as a sophomore.
Carr appeared in all 12 games for the Fighting Irish in 2025, compiling the best marks in yards per passing attempt, adjusted yards per pass attempt, and quarterback rating. Surely, we'll see improvements to his already impressive 66.6% completion percentage, 2,741 passing yards, and 24 touchdowns.
With another year to go before his NFL departure, this is just the tip of the iceberg for Carr.