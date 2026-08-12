USA Today 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 32 First Round Picks

30. Los Angeles Rams – Princewill Umanmielen, DE/OLB, LSU

Princewill Umanmielen NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’5”

6’5” Weight: 245 lbs

245 lbs Position: Defensive End

Defensive End School: LSU

"A two-time transfer from Nebraska and Mississippi, Umanmielen - the brother of Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen - could form an imposing tandem with Jared Verse if he continues to develop after posting nine sacks last year." — Schwartz

Note: This mock was done prior to the Cleveland Browns trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland now owns this selection.

Reaction: Umanmielen could still be the pick here as a foundational piece for Cleveland’s post-Garrett rebuild.

Princewill Umanmielen 2025 Stats