USA Today 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 32 First Round Picks

30. Los Angeles Rams – Princewill Umanmielen, DE/OLB, LSU
Princewill Umanmielen NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 245 lbs
- Position: Defensive End
- School: LSU
"A two-time transfer from Nebraska and Mississippi, Umanmielen - the brother of Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen - could form an imposing tandem with Jared Verse if he continues to develop after posting nine sacks last year." — Schwartz
Note: This mock was done prior to the Cleveland Browns trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland now owns this selection.
Reaction: Umanmielen could still be the pick here as a foundational piece for Cleveland’s post-Garrett rebuild.
Princewill Umanmielen 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 45
- Passes Defended: 1
- Sacks: 9
- Forced Fumbles: 0
- Interceptions: 1