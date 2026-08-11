Aaron Rodgers Drops Huge Germie Bernard Prediction: ‘I Think He’s Got a Really Bright Future’

A little more aggressive:

Aaron Rodgers Sees Something Big Coming for Steelers Rookie Germie Bernard

Aaron Rodgers’ Huge Germie Bernard Prediction Should Have Fantasy Owners Paying Attention

Aaron Rodgers has thrown 500-plus NFL touchdown passes, won four MVP awards and spent more than two decades watching receivers attempt to earn his trust.

So, when Rodgers starts publicly circling a rookie, ears should probably go up.

“I think he’s got a really bright future.”

Those seven words belong to Steelers rookie Germie Bernard, and Rodgers didn’t arrive there by simply admiring the kid’s athletic ability.

In fact, his evaluation sounded more like a scouting report.

Rodgers believes playing fast in the NFL begins upstairs.

“I think it’s 90% mental,” Rodgers said. “Even the fastest, most athletic guys, if you don’t know what you’re doing completely, you’re going to play slower.”

He pointed to former Packers receiver James Jones as the example. Jones wasn’t built around stopwatch speed. He played fast because he processed fast, understood the offense and knew exactly where he belonged.

That is the next step for Bernard.

“And Germie just needs to learn the offense inside and out,” Rodgers said. “When he does that, he has a lot of great physical traits. He can get his feet in the ground quickly. He’s very sudden. He’s got natural hands.”

Then came perhaps the more important part.

“He’s a great kid. I mean, I think he’s got a really bright future because his attitude, his approach, his practice habits are phenomenal.”

Bernard Didn’t Arrive Empty-Handed

There is production behind the projection.

Bernard finished his collegiate career with 155 receptions for 2,203 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns while making stops at Michigan State, Washington and Alabama. He added another 184 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

His final season at Alabama was easily his most productive: 64 catches, 862 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, plus 101 rushing yards and two more scores. He led Alabama in receptions and receiving yards while finishing with nine total touchdowns.

That last part matters.

Bernard isn’t simply another rookie receiver waiting for somebody to draw up his favorite route. Alabama moved him around and found ways to put the football in his hands. Pittsburgh now has the same toy.

“At the end of the day, it’s not really about comfortability,” Bernard said of his versatility. “It’s about what’s best for the team. And if he’s able to utilize me in any way, then that’s what I have to do.”

That mentality could become his quickest route onto the field.

The Aaron Rodgers Classroom

Bernard also appears to understand exactly where he is.

Forget for a moment that Rodgers is his quarterback. For a young receiver, he’s essentially a 42-year-old football encyclopedia wearing shoulder pads.

“It’s a great opportunity to get in there with A-Rod and kind of just learn everything about him,” Bernard said. “Learn his signals and everything. He’s teaching me a lot.”

Bernard isn’t limiting the information grab to Rodgers, either.

“I’m still asking questions from DK and Pitt,” Bernard said of DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. “Those guys are doing a great job of just teaching everybody in the room.”

That’s where Bernard becomes interesting beyond training camp.

Fantasy football is built on discovering opportunity before opportunity becomes obvious.

Bernard doesn’t need to leapfrog Metcalf or Pittman to matter. He needs Rodgers to trust him, Mike McCarthy to find packages that exploit his versatility and enough touches to turn “sudden” into production.

The physical traits already caught Rodgers’ eye.

The hands caught his eye.

The practice habits caught his eye.

Now Rodgers is waiting on the playbook to become second nature.

If that happens, Pittsburgh might have considerably more than an interesting rookie receiver.

And a four-time MVP just told everyone to start paying attention.

Germie Bernard College Receiving Statistics

Career Receptions : 155

: 155 Receiving Yards : 2,203

: 2,203 Touchdowns: 13

Germie Bernard College Rushing Statistics