Star player Puka Nacua faces possible NFL disciplinary action

Could some things going on behind closed doors have a significant impact on this season, depending on how these conversations go regarding the potential discipline for a handful of players that we believe will be handed down by the start of the regular season?

In the NFL, some players might be hit by trouble, with names like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs coming up. According to reports, more clarity might come during the regular season or maybe even sooner.

Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua #12 catches the ball at SoFi Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. Jordon Kelly – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua #12 catches the ball at SoFi Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif.

NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a clip saying that something is going on behind closed doors:

Potential discipline looms over a group of NFL players, including Rams WR Puka Nacua and Packers RB Josh Jacobs. Cc: @tyschmit https://t.co/mTwS98lcWO pic.twitter.com/e5fW2ZoQwV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2026

"Right now, there are some things going on behind closed doors that we don't have full access to that are going to have a significant impact on this season depending on how these conversations go,” Schefter said. “And what I'm talking about is the potential discipline for a handful of players that we believe will be handed down, whatever it is, by the start of the regular season."

Due to some alleged incidents from last year, there are fears that Nacua might be punished. Allegedly, there is an accusation of cutting a woman’s shoulder, which left a mark, and a civil lawsuit has been filed against him by the victim.

Later, Nacua apologized for making an offensive gesture towards Jews during a livestream after receiving criticism. He explained that he was suggested to make a special movement during his next touchdown celebration.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua said. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

Before all these charges came up, Nacua was in rehab for a long time in March.

Along with Nacua, Packers’ Jacobs might also face punishment from the NFL. Jacobs was arrested in May and faced five charges, including felony clipping, and was booked in Brown County (Wisconsin) Jail and was released the next day.

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers dives for the end zone during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers dives for the end zone during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Through his attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Jacobs denied the charges.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” the attorneys stated. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

The NFL's personal conduct policy sets a minimum six-game suspension without pay for violations related to domestic violence. Serious stuff like choking is a factor that can increase the suspension to more than six games.

This policy was created keeping in mind the league's reputation as well as the players' behavior on and off the field, so that everything stays under control.

In 2007, Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, announced a tougher personal conduct policy:

"It is important that the NFL be represented consistently by outstanding people as well as great football players, coaches, and staff. We hold ourselves to higher standards of responsible conduct because of what it means to be part of the National Football League. We have long had policies and programs designed to encourage responsible behavior, and this policy is a further step in ensuring that everyone who is part of the NFL meets that standard."

The league hasn't announced anything yet, so it's hard to guess for now, things will become clearer by the regular season or even sooner.