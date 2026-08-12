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NFL · 6 hours ago

ESPN Ranks All 32 NFL Starting Lineups For 2026 Right Now: 1-32

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 12 1:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

-1.5

-102

O 8.5

Minnesota Twins logo

MIN

+1.5

-106

U 8.5

Aug 12 2:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Phillies logo

PHI

-1.5

-160

O 8

St. Louis Cardinals logo

STL

+1.5

+148

U 8

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