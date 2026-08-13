Ranking 5 Steelers Preseason Stars Facing Long Odds to Make the Final Roster

5) Dean Lowry

Dean Lowry, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Veteran entering his 10th NFL season.

More than 100 career NFL games played.

Former Green Bay Packers starter.

Can play multiple defensive line positions.

Brings leadership and dependable depth.

Depth Will Force Him Out

Dean Lowry may not generate many headlines, but every playoff contender needs players exactly like him.

The veteran defensive lineman has spent nearly a decade proving he can handle difficult assignments, rotate across multiple positions and play winning football.

His value extends beyond statistics because he understands blocking schemes, communicates adjustments and allows younger linemen to develop without being rushed into oversized roles.

Pittsburgh's defensive line is talented but also young in several spots. Lowry offers stability, professionalism and experience that coaches trust, making him one of the more important veterans competing for meaningful rotational snaps this season.