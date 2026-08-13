Ranking 5 Steelers Preseason Stars Facing Long Odds to Make the Final Roster

Lew Nichols III, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2023.
- Rushed for more than 4,000 yards at Central Michigan.
- MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.
- Compact runner with excellent contact balance.
- Battling for a depth role and special teams value.
Watch The Tape
Today Nichols burst though the hole with a surprising amount of speed and brought the Steelers fans in attendance at training camp. Unfortunately, inclement weather cut short the practice.
We were back in the safe confines of the Fred Rogers Institute a few minutes after noon.
Few players on Pittsburgh's roster have been as easy to root for as Lew Nichols III. Injuries and roster moves slowed the beginning of his NFL career, but the former Central Michigan star has quietly kept working.
His college tape showcased outstanding vision, patience and toughness between the tackles, traits that helped him become one of the nation's most productive running backs.
Behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, opportunities won't come easily, but Nichols continues to fight for every rep. Watching Nichols III run compared to Kaleb Johnson last year in the preseason was a travesty.
Pure draft grade over riding common sense.
Productive preseason carries, pass protection and special teams could make him difficult for the Steelers to leave off the final 53-man roster. However, they will and it truly bums me out.