Steelers Preseason Recap: For Better or Worse 11 Steelers Who Demanded Attention vs. Packers

11) Jamin Davis

Splash Plays Get Noticed

Jamin Davis and Jack Sawyer combined for a sack, with both defenders closing on the quarterback and finishing the play.

Davis later added another sack during the fourth quarter.

The former Washington first-round pick was a late addition to Pittsburgh's roster and remains a difficult numbers-game projection, but two appearances around the quarterback certainly strengthened his preseason tape.

His career high in a season is three sacks he had two against the Packers. He led the defense in tackles (8) and made those splash plays that get you noticed.

For Davis, the path onto the roster remains narrow. At least against Green Bay, he gave Pittsburgh something worth discussing.

Davis by the Numbers