Steelers Preseason Recap: For Better or Worse 11 Steelers Who Demanded Attention vs. Packers

Runs Two-Minute Drill to Perfection
The crowd noticeably came alive when Howard entered with 10:14 remaining in the second quarter, and the young quarterback gave them something to watch.
His best work came with 1:57 remaining before halftime. Pittsburgh put Howard into the two-minute environment, and he responded with poise. An underneath completion to Robert “Bobby” Tonyan generated a big gain before Howard went right back to Tonyan with a beautifully placed throw near the goal line. Initially ruled a touchdown, replay placed Tonyan just short.
“Just to be able to have an opportunity to work that two-minute drive at the end of the half is huge because we've been drilling that,” Howard said after the game. “I mean, really since day one of camp, and we did it so much in OTAs, and then now I mean, I think we've done two-minute every single day of camp, and I've gotten a ton of reps of it, and it's really paid off.”
Lew Nichols III finished the drive from there.
Howard did have one throw in the third quarter he’ll want back an off-platform, back-foot attempt that introduced unnecessary risk. Those are the decisions young quarterbacks have to eliminate.
Still, it was a blemish rather than the story of his night.
Howard by the Numbers
- Attempts: 7
- Completions: 9
- Passing Yards: 86
- Touchdowns: 0
- Passer Rating: 106.5