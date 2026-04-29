Steelers Defensive Future Looms Large

The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed several areas in the 2026 NFL Draft, but three positions quietly remain exposed when you line it up against their 2027 free agent class.

These aren’t depth concerns they’re foundational issues, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Let’s start at inside linebacker.

Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are both scheduled to hit free agency in 2027, and Pittsburgh didn’t add a single off-ball linebacker in this draft class. That’s not a position you patch together late. It’s the communication hub, the run-fit anchor, and the tone-setter in the middle of the defense.

Maybe a Queen extension is already in the works, or perhaps the Steelers are eyeing options in the 2027 free agent market. Either way, the need for personnel at linebacker will shape how Pittsburgh approaches both free agency and the draft moving forward.

And it doesn’t stop there on the edge, Nick Herbig is also set to hit the open market, adding another layer to the equation.

Then there’s safety.

Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage both sit on expiring deals, and again, no draft capital was used to address the position. In today’s NFL, where versatility and communication on the back end define defensive success, letting that room thin out without a developmental piece waiting in line is a gamble.

If that’s not enough, consider the cornerback situation. Joey Porter Jr. is also scheduled to hit free agency. While the expectation is that Pittsburgh will prioritize keeping him, nothing is guaranteed once negotiations begin.

The third concern lies along the defensive interior.

Joe Greene Great Performance Award, awarded each year to the Steelers top rookie. Last year’s number pick Derrick Harmon looks like a force in the trenches for years to come. Harmon was presented with the, awarded each year to the Steelers top rookie.

After Harmon it gets dice in 2027.

Keeanu Benton and Esezi Otomewo are both set to become free agents, and while Pittsburgh added rookie Gabe Rubio, his skill set doesn’t directly replace what could be lost inside. Rubio projects more as an edge or hybrid front defender than a true interior presence.

Factor in veteran leader and team captain Cam Heyward, and the reality becomes even clearer. Time, cost, and production are all converging at once along the defensive front.

That’s where the disconnect sits.

The Steelers did add talent there’s no question about that, but seven of their 10 draft picks play offense. Neglecting the defense only heightens what awaits next year. General Manager Omar Khan must navigate carefully through this next challenge. The Steelers defense depends on it.

But when you stack the incoming rookie class against the outgoing free agent list, three critical areas remain unresolved: inside linebacker, safety, and interior defensive line.

Maybe that’s intentional. Maybe the front office believes extensions are coming. Maybe they’re comfortable with the current depth.

Or maybe this is one of those drafts that won’t fully make sense until 2027 arrives.

Because right now, the holes aren’t hypothetical.

They’re in plain view for all to see.