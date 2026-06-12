Steelers Quarterback School is in Session

When Does Quarterback School End?
McCarthy on QB School
- McCarthy called quarterback school an "old term."
- NFL offseason rules have reduced developmental time.
- External trainers play a major role in preparation.
- The Steelers emphasize continuity throughout the summer.
- McCarthy's answer: learning never stops.
According To McCarthy, Never
The old version of quarterback school may be gone, but the lessons never stop.
“Quarterback school, it's really an old term, frankly,” McCarthy said when discussing the topic. “It's something in the old days you were able to start in March. So, the time has been probably cut by 60% if you want to get into it that way, but, but the teachings of it, how you carry it forward, and frankly, not only just not just the quarterbacks, it's really (for) everybody.”
McCarthy smiled when discussing the term Tuesday, calling it something from another era. NFL rules have dramatically reduced offseason practice time, forcing teams to become more creative.
What hasn't changed is the responsibility.
Players leave the building for nearly seven weeks before training camp. During that time many work with personal trainers, private quarterback coaches and specialized performance staffs.
McCarthy's challenge is making sure everyone remains connected to the Steelers' vision.
The veteran coach described the process as coordination. Coaches, trainers and outside specialists all pulling in the same direction.
It's not simply about staying in shape. It's about ensuring every workout, drill and throwing session prepares players for what they'll encounter when they return.
For quarterbacks especially, consistency matters.
The Steelers want their signal callers hearing the same language and emphasizing the same mechanics regardless of where they're training.
So, when does quarterback school end?
In McCarthy's world, it doesn't.