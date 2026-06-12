Steelers Quarterback School is in Session

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback School

McCarthy's Quarterback School: Why Footwork Still Matters

McCarthy QB School

McCarthy starts quarterback development from the ground up.

Footwork remains the foundation of the offense.

Tom Arth earned praise for his teaching methods.

Drew Allar and Will Howard showed measurable improvement.

McCarthy believes the tape is confirming the progress.

There is a tendency among fans to focus on arm strength, highlight throws, and deep balls sailing 50 yards downfield. Mike McCarthy sees something much different.

“Well, I think, like every position of football, I mean, there's technique you believe quarterbacks, no different,” McCarthy said. “It starts with a stance, proper footwork coming out of that stance, and how it fits each and every everything that we do in a run game, in the pass game.”

Before a quarterback ever delivers a football, he studies how the player stands, how he moves his feet, and whether every movement is tied to the offense.

That philosophy was on display Tuesday when McCarthy discussed extra work with young quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar. What stood out wasn't flashy praise. It was his appreciation for improvement.

The Steelers coaching staff has spent weeks drilling the details. Footwork. Timing. Mechanics. Repetition.

McCarthy specifically pointed to quarterback coach Tom Arth and the teaching process that has allowed both young signal callers to progress.

For Howard and Allar, this isn't about learning how to throw. Both have done that their entire lives.

This is about learning how to play quarterback the Steelers way.

The encouraging sign for Pittsburgh is that McCarthy believes the growth is already showing up on film. That's exactly what coaches want before training camp arrives in Latrobe.