The 35 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

New Team: Indianapolis Colts
Contract: 3 Years, $17 Million
After the 2024 season, Micheal Clemons looked like he might be on the right track with the New York Jets; however, he quickly regressed last season. In desperate need of an edge rusher, the Indianapolis Colts went out of overpaid for the edge rusher.
Clemons started all 17 games for the Jets in 2024, recording 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He would go on to start just six games in 2025, while appearing in 16, notching 1.0 sack and 22 tackles. Altogether, it's a lackluster body of work, which the Colts were willing to overpay for.
A one-year deal would have been sufficient for Clemons. Instead, Indianapolis locked him up for three. The only saving grace is the $6.99 million guaranteed makes this is easy deal to walk away from if/when Clemons fails to deliver.