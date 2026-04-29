The 35 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Alex Singleton - LB

New Team: Denver Broncos

Contract: 2 Years, $15 Million

Alex Singleton has been a stalwart of the Broncos' defense for the past few years. After his recent deal, he's virtually guaranteed to be a factor for the next two seasons. However, we're predicting diminishing returns before the end of the contract.

A torn ACL cost Singleton almost the entirety of the 2024 season. While he bounced back nicely with 135 tackles last year, the linebacker will be 33 years old by the end of the 2026 campaign, and that was his lowest tackle total since 2020.

Arguably, linebacker is the most physically demanding position on the field. Singleton has fulfilled his role valiantly, but he's got his work cut out for him maintaining that production through the end of this deal.