2026 NFL Draft Impacts 2027 Free Agency

One of the biggest surprises of the first round came when the Los Angeles Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Widely viewed as a fringe first-round talent, most projections had him battling for one of the final spots in the top 32, if he made it at all.

Simpson’s presence in Pittsburgh paid off. He walked the stage, shook hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and became the future face of a franchise thinking beyond the present.

Make no mistake this pick isn’t about the here and now. It’s about what’s next.

Still, could “next” arrive sooner than expected?

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been quick to reinforce that this is Matthew Stafford’s team. And for now, that’s undeniable. Stafford is coming off an MVP-caliber season and remains firmly in control.

But the calendar matters. Stafford is set to hit free agency in 2027, and if he continues to play at an elite level, the financial commitment required to retain him could be massive.

That’s where Simpson enters the equation.

Across the league, the blueprint is clear. t

Teams maximize their Super Bowl window when they have a productive quarterback on a rookie contract.

The Rams may be positioning themselves to follow that model giving Simpson a year to develop before potentially handing him the keys.

It’s hypothetical, but far from unrealistic.

The Rams believe they’re close. And with the 13th overall pick, they saw an opportunity to secure a potential successor at the most important position in sports.

Simpson represents both insurance and upside a calculated move for a team trying to extend its championship window.

Out with the old

Matthew Stafford | 6’3” 203 lbs.

School: Georgia

Born: February 7, 1988 (38)

NFL Experience: 17 years

Passing Yards: 64,516

TD Passes: 423

Interceptions: 223

In with the new