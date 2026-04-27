Biggest Winners and Losers From the 2026 NFL Draft

Winners: Fernando Mendoza & the Las Vegas Raiders

Since the Las Vegas Raiders were guaranteed the top draft spot after Week 17, it has been a foregone conclusion that Fernando Mendoza would end up in the Black and Silver. After months of waiting, the union was consummated in Pittsburgh at the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is the savior the Raiders desperately needed, but their draft success goes well beyond the top pick.

Altogether, Las Vegas had 10 picks in this year's event, and it made the most of them at every spot. Treydan Stukes was the second player drafted by the Raiders, but the best value lies in the preceding four picks. Along with Mendoza, Keyron Crawford, Trey Zuhn III, Jermod McCoy, and Mike Washington Jr., they are the foundation of the Raiders' future.

Crawford is a physical specimen, but didn't start playing football until his senior year in high school. He wreaked havoc off the edge as a senior, accumulating 9.5 sacks with Auburn. Zuhn has the potential to be a standout interior lineman for years to come, while Washington Jr. could develop into the next Josh Jacobs. McCoy could end up being the steal of the draft after an ACL injury robbed him of his 2025 campaign.

The Las Vegas Raiders have their nucleus for years to come. Under Klint Kubiak, the sky isn't the ceiling; it's the floor.