Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Carousel

Allar becomes the third quarterback selected by Pittsburgh in the third round since 1970, joining Bubby Brister (1986) and Mason Rudolph (2018). Brister carved out a long, durable career, playing 14 seasons in the NFL. Seven came in Pittsburgh before he spent the final seven years bouncing between five teams, including a three-year stint with the Denver Broncos and stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph’s path carried intrigue of its own. Coming out of Oklahoma State in 2018, he was widely viewed as a sleeper after posting massive production with the Cowboys. One performance, in particular, stood out with a 497-yard, five-touchdown explosion against Pitt. Watching from the press box that day was former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.

“He told me that was one of the reasons,” Rudolph said of why Pittsburgh felt comfortable selecting him in the third round.

Now, the spotlight shifts again.

The attention surrounding the quarterback position and more importantly, the future of the franchise begins drifting toward Drew Allar. That’s the nature of Pittsburgh. The belief once placed in the present quickly pivots to what’s next.

Sustained success has made that search more difficult. The Steelers haven’t endured a losing season since 2003, when they finished 6–10 under Bill Cowher. That consistency keeps Pittsburgh out of range for top-tier quarterback prospects, often forcing them to hunt outside the first round or reach when they do.

They swung and missed in 2022 with Kenny Pickett. They’ve passed on other opportunities since. Those are the decisions that haunt franchises when quarterback evaluation goes sideways. It’s the most important position in the NFL arguably in all of sports—and there’s little margin for error.

By 2027, Pittsburgh may find itself at another crossroads. With Aaron Rodgers nearing the end, the quarterback room will move front and center. And that’s where things get complicated.

Because here’s the reality:

NFL teams crave first-round pedigree at quarterback. It’s not just preference it’s security. It’s what helps front offices sleep at night.

In Week 1 last season, only six of the league’s 32 teams started quarterbacks who were not first-round picks. The exceptions tell the story. Jalen Hurts came through the second round. Russell Wilson, a third-round pick, briefly carried that banner before eventually being replaced by a first-round investment. Dak Prescott, a fourth-rounder, remains an outlier. Fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler started for New Orleans in Week 1 before being replaced by second-rounder Tyler Shough.

And then there’s Brock Purdy“Mr. Irrelevant”still defying convention.

The leash is simply different for quarterbacks who aren’t drafted in the first round. The patience runs thinner. The margin shrinks.

And if history is any indication, the quarterback carousel in Pittsburgh is far from slowing down.